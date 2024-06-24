Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Invaders twice shelled Nikolayevshchina, but there were no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region on June 23 at 15:08, invaders fired artillery at the settlement of the Kutsurub community.

In addition, yesterday at 19:34, the water area of the Ochakovo community was under enemy artillery fire .

Fortunately, there were no casualties everywhere.

