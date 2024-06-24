$41.340.03
Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25436 views

On June 23, enemy forces shelled two settlements in the Mykolaiv region, but there were no reports of casualties.

Occupiers shelled Mykolaiv region: no casualties

Invaders twice shelled Nikolayevshchina, but there were no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region on June 23 at 15:08, invaders fired artillery at the settlement of the Kutsurub community.

In addition, yesterday at 19:34, the water area of the Ochakovo community was under enemy artillery fire  .

Fortunately, there were no casualties everywhere.

The enemy fired at the water area in the Nikolaev area: there are no victims

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ochakiv Raion
Mykolaiv
