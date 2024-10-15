Occupied Feodosia: on the 9th day after the fire at the oil depot, the air is normal, according to Russian monitors
On the 9th day after the fire at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia, no pollutants were detected. According to Russian experts, 1,020 air samples have been taken since the fire started.
According to the data of Russian-appointed consumer protection experts, no excess of pollutants was recorded at all monitoring points in occupied Feodosia.
In Feodosia, on the ninth day after the fire started, no pollutants were found at the oil depot, said Svetlana Kasyanova, head of the Eastern Crimea department of the Crimean Consumer Protection Service.
“We take measurements every day, and no more exceedances were recorded at all our monitoring points. A total of 1,020 samples have been taken since the beginning of the fire,” the official said.
