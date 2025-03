Occupants use long-range multiple launch rocket systems in Sumy region: no casualties

russia fired long-range multiple launch rocket systems in Sumy region. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

On May 4, occupation forces used long-range multiple rocket launchers in Sumy region.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

russian terrorists continue to commit crimes against civilians in Sumy region.

Be careful, take care of yourself and your families. We trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

An explosion occurred in Sumy