Occupants tried to advance south of Nevske, but failed to break through the defense - Lysohor

The russians tried to advance south of Nevskoye, but failed to break through the defense of the Ukrainian defenders. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor in Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy tried to advance south of Nevske, but failed to break through our defenses. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the total number of enemy attacks slightly decreased - Lysogor wrote.

At the same time, he noted that russians use unmanned aerial vehicles whenever possible. In particular, they launched 11 UAV strikes over the past day. However, the Ukrainian military continues to neutralize them in large numbers.

Also according to him, Nevskoye and Serebryansky forestry were heavily damaged by artillery and mortar shelling.

Addendum

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers continue to destroy the Serebryansky forest, and the settlements where civilians remain are also affected.

