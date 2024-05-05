The occupiers in the captured Avdiivka have started exporting scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed to the port of Mariupol. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian "liberators" are stripping Ukrainian cities of their infrastructure and doing what they do best - looting. For example, in the captured Avdiivka, the Russians have begun to remove scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed. The scrap is taken to the port of Mariupol. Of course, the income from the sale will go to the companies of Denis Pushilin's lining - the statement said.

This is the "Russian world": ruins, death, poverty, and "spirituality" - added to the CNS.

Recall

Russian occupants offer illegally appropriated land along the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas, to "investors" from Russia.