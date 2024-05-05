ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97267 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110320 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153013 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252787 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165851 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148405 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113087 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Occupants take the remains of the Avdiivka Coke Plant for scrap

Occupants take the remains of the Avdiivka Coke Plant for scrap

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27968 views

Russians are looting scrap metal from the destroyed coke plant in captured Avdiivka and taking it to the port of Mariupol to make money.

The occupiers in the captured Avdiivka have started exporting scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed to the port of Mariupol. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian "liberators" are stripping Ukrainian cities of their infrastructure and doing what they do best - looting. For example, in the captured Avdiivka, the Russians have begun to remove scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed. The scrap is taken to the port of Mariupol. Of course, the income from the sale will go to the companies of Denis Pushilin's lining

- the statement said.

"Russian 'liberators' are stripping Ukrainian cities of their infrastructure and doing what they do best - looting. For example, in the captured Avdiivka, Russians have begun to remove scrap from the remains of the coke plant they destroyed. The scrap is taken to the port of Mariupol. Of course, the income from the sale will go to the companies of Denis Pushilin's proxies," the statement said.

This is the "Russian world": ruins, death, poverty, and "spirituality"

- added to the CNS.

Recall

Russian occupants offer illegally appropriated land along the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas, to "investors" from Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising