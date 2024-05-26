Occupants strike at Boguslavka in Kharkiv region: an elderly woman is killed, a child is among the wounded
Kyiv • UNN
An elderly woman was killed and two civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, were wounded in a Russian strike on Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region.
The Russian army struck Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region, killing a 72-year-old woman. Two people were also injured, including a 9-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Occupants attacked Bohuslavka, Izium district. One 72-year-old woman was killed, two civilians were wounded, including a 9-year-old boy
Russian strike on Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv raises death toll to 15.