Occupants strike at Boguslavka in Kharkiv region: an elderly woman is killed, a child is among the wounded

The Russian army struck Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region, killing a 72-year-old woman. Two people were also injured, including a 9-year-old boy. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Occupants attacked Bohuslavka, Izium district. One 72-year-old woman was killed, two civilians were wounded, including a 9-year-old boy - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Russian strike on Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv raises death toll to 15.