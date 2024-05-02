Occupants shelled three villages in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97179 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153002 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252780 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174683 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165850 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148404 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31180 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27729 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34668 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27885 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24822 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225474 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97179 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76019 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113394 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114267 views
Occupants shelled three villages in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83694 views

In the morning, Russian troops shelled three villages in Kharkiv region, wounding two civilians.

Russian troops continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. This morning, the villages of Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi came under enemy fire, and two people were injured as a result of  Russian strikes. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports

Details 

According to Sinegubov,  at 7:00 a.m., a 63-year-old woman was injured in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, as a result of Russian shelling. She was hospitalized in a medical facility.

Later, at 10:00 a.m., an enemy drone fired at a car in Kucherivka village, Kupyansk district. There were no casualties.

At 11:30 a.m., a 66-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of hostile shelling. He was not hospitalized, said the head of the RMA. 

Addendum 

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv region over the past day, 4 civilians were killed and at least 14 were wounded, and residential buildings, administrative premises and vehicles were damaged.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

