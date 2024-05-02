Occupants shelled three villages in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, Russian troops shelled three villages in Kharkiv region, wounding two civilians.
Russian troops continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. This morning, the villages of Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi came under enemy fire, and two people were injured as a result of Russian strikes. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Details
According to Sinegubov, at 7:00 a.m., a 63-year-old woman was injured in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, as a result of Russian shelling. She was hospitalized in a medical facility.
Later, at 10:00 a.m., an enemy drone fired at a car in Kucherivka village, Kupyansk district. There were no casualties.
At 11:30 a.m., a 66-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of hostile shelling. He was not hospitalized, said the head of the RMA.
Addendum
As a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv region over the past day, 4 civilians were killed and at least 14 were wounded, and residential buildings, administrative premises and vehicles were damaged.