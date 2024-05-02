Occupants shelled three villages in Kharkiv region in the morning: there are wounded

Russian troops continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region. This morning, the villages of Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi came under enemy fire, and two people were injured as a result of Russian strikes. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, at 7:00 a.m., a 63-year-old woman was injured in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, as a result of Russian shelling. She was hospitalized in a medical facility.

Later, at 10:00 a.m., an enemy drone fired at a car in Kucherivka village, Kupyansk district. There were no casualties.

At 11:30 a.m., a 66-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi as a result of hostile shelling. He was not hospitalized, said the head of the RMA.

Addendum

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv region over the past day, 4 civilians were killed and at least 14 were wounded, and residential buildings, administrative premises and vehicles were damaged.