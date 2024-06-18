Occupants shelled Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery throughout the day, two people were wounded, houses damaged - RMA

Russians fired on Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery throughout the day. A 37-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. Also, a 74-year-old man was treated by doctors after a nighttime attack by a "shahed" on the Dniprovsky district, who was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Security situation in Nikopol region over the day. The area was again under attack by enemy UAVs and artillery. The enemy attacked Nikopol, Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities. A 37-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds. His condition is of moderate severity. The patient is receiving all the necessary assistance, - Lysak said.

Details

A residential high-rise building and a car were also damaged.

He also clarified that 14 private houses were damaged in the morning shelling of Nikopol, an outbuilding was destroyed, and four more were damaged. Two greenhouses and a garage were smashed. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

In addition, a 74-year-old man who was wounded in a nighttime attack by a "shahed" on Dniprovsky district sought medical attention. The victim was provided with medical aid and will recover at home.

Recall

During the day, on June 17, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region several times with kamikaze drones and artillery. Three people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.