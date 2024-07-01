$41.340.03
Occupants sent 138 children from Luhansk region's TOT to a defense and sports camp in Volgograd

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24018 views

Russian occupants sent 138 children from the occupied Luhansk region to a defense and sports camp in Volgograd for military training.

Occupants sent 138 children from Luhansk region's TOT to a defense and sports camp in Volgograd

Russian invaders sent 138 children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to a defense and sports camp in Volgograd. The Russians also increased the fee for foreign passports. Over the past day, the Russian army fired 146 times  at the de-occupied villages of Luhansk region. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Artem Lysogor, UNN reports

In the occupied territories, Russians are expanding programs to educate militants from school: 138 children from the so-called luhansk people's republic "rest" in a defense and sports camp in volgograd

- Lysogor wrote on Telegram. 

According to the propaganda media, children are taught tactical and firearms training, the basics of radiation, chemical and biological defense, and UAV control . The most gifted children are being raised to become "political workers.

According to Lysogor, during the school year, teenagers are trained in "junior military" units, sent to "special training" in the summer, and then to the front in a few years. According to him, the lists of potential "defenders of the fatherland" are carefully refined during medical examinations.

Meanwhile, Putin tells young people that the restoration of the "luhansk People's Republic" is proceeding at a rapid pace. Among the most notable achievements are the repair of roofs and water pipes in Kirovsk, for the first time in a decade, and the installation of ATMs in the so-called multifunctional centers for state and municipal services.

Of the  settlements occupied in 2022, the list includes: Shchastia, Milove, Kreminna, Bilovodsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Novoaydar and Stanytsia Luhanska. As the head of the RMA noted, it is unclear how ATMs will work in the de-energized cities. Severodonetsk was not included in the list of "islands of civilization" at all.

"And Luhansk residents stand outside in the heat for hours in line at the ISS mobile operator's service points to clarify their passport data - the 'Russian world' has brought digital slavery, but no one is outraged by it anymore," said Lysogor. 

According to him, the occupiers are stepping up measures aimed at making it more difficult for citizens to travel outside the "republics". As of today, the state fee for obtaining a new passport has been increased. For adults, it amounted to 6,000 rubles instead of 5,000, for children - 3,000 instead of 2,500 rubles.

According to Lysohor, the enemy fired 146 times at the de-occupied settlements from all types of weapons. Nevske, where people remain, was shelled nine times with MLRS.  Stelmakhivka was subjected to eight mortar attacks.

Russians fired artillery at Nevske, Kuzemivka, Stelmakhivka and Makiivka 42 times. 87 times they tried to attack using UAVs.

russia is forming a "junior army" in the TOT: Ukrainian teenagers take the oath

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
