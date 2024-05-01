Occupants may have hit Nova Poshta warehouse in Odesa - local publicists

The Russian army probably hit the Nova Poshta warehouse in Odesa, UNN reports, citing local publics.

"Preliminary, a strike on the Nova Poshta warehouse, people's parcels and other flammable materials are burning," the Novosti Odesa Telegram channel said.

There is currently no information on injuries or deaths.

We would like to add that Dumskaya also reported hitting civilian infrastructure.

There is currently no official information about the "arrivals" in Odesa.

As UNN reported, explosions were heard in Odesa, followed by a fire.