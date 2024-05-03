Invaders are storming and trying to change direction, but it's too early to talk about opening a new front line - Syniehubov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97046 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110287 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152982 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156764 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252764 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174680 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165847 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31077 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27584 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34542 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27762 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24717 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252764 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238777 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225465 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97028 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69488 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76006 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113392 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114266 views
Invaders are storming and trying to change direction, but it's too early to talk about opening a new front line - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25692 views

Active hostilities continue in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is storming and changing tactics, but the opening of a new front line is not yet possible due to the insufficient number of Russian military forces.

Active hostilities continue in the Kharkiv region: Kupyansk, Synkivske, and Tabaiv directions. Despite the fact that the enemy is changing its tactics, there is no talk of opening a new front line yet - the Russian Armed Forces have not accumulated sufficient military forces.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The enemy has resumed assault operations, which it has been conducting for 10 months. Yesterday there were 9 assault attacks. The enemy periodically changes directions. They are attacking Kupyansk, Sinkivske direction, Tabayiv direction. There are active hostilities there," said the head of the Kharkiv RSA.

He also noted that it is too early to talk about the possibility of opening a new front line, because "the enemy has insufficient forces there, compared to Kupyansk, where the enemy is conducting active hostilities.

Oleh Syniehubov emphasized that the region is taking all the necessary measures to "be ready and, accordingly, to counteract the challenges that may arise.

Recall

In Kharkiv, an 82-year-old woman was killed and two other people were wounded in a modified UMPB D-30 bomb attack on the Kholodnohirsky  district today. The attack destroyed three houses and damaged 12 others.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
south-africaSouth Africa
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

