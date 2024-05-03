Invaders are storming and trying to change direction, but it's too early to talk about opening a new front line - Syniehubov

Active hostilities continue in the Kharkiv region: Kupyansk, Synkivske, and Tabaiv directions. Despite the fact that the enemy is changing its tactics, there is no talk of opening a new front line yet - the Russian Armed Forces have not accumulated sufficient military forces.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The enemy has resumed assault operations, which it has been conducting for 10 months. Yesterday there were 9 assault attacks. The enemy periodically changes directions. They are attacking Kupyansk, Sinkivske direction, Tabayiv direction. There are active hostilities there," said the head of the Kharkiv RSA.

He also noted that it is too early to talk about the possibility of opening a new front line, because "the enemy has insufficient forces there, compared to Kupyansk, where the enemy is conducting active hostilities.

Oleh Syniehubov emphasized that the region is taking all the necessary measures to "be ready and, accordingly, to counteract the challenges that may arise.

