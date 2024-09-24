Occupants fired 90 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 1 person was killed

During the day, Russians fired 90 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 191 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalygino, Druzhbivka, and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Details

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (27 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), FPV drones (10 explosions), MLRS (20 explosions), and dropped VOG-type shells from UAVs (4 explosions).

Sumy community: an explosive device was launched (3 explosions).

Rechkivska community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded.

Esman community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling with the use of FPV drones (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of UAS (4 explosions), mortar attacks (21 explosions), shelling with FPV drone (1 explosion), tank attacks (11 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (8 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions), and dropped a VOG-type shell from a UAV (8 explosions).

Putivl community: launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions), shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: launches of unmanned aerial vehicles (9 explosions) and shelling with FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded, resulting in the death of 1 civilian.

Shalyhynska community: the enemy attacked with a launcher (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (6 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a launch of a combat vehicle (1 explosion), shelling with the use of a UAV of the “Geranium” type (1 explosion).

Mykolaivska community: an explosive device was launched (1 explosion).

Druzhbivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (13 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: there were attacks using FPV drones (5 explosions).

Myropilska community: an attack using FPV drones (2 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (3 explosions).

DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared