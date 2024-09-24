Occupants fired 90 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 1 person was killed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 78135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169128 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139030 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143793 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112103 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173561 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104766 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101082 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110816 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112951 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54889 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 61358 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169128 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183104 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200930 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189824 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142330 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147017 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155265 views
Occupants fired 90 times at the border areas of Sumy region: 1 person was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27469 views

The occupants fired 90 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 191 explosions were recorded. One civilian died as a result of the attack on the Novoslobidska community.

During the day, Russians fired 90 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 191 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalygino, Druzhbivka, and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Details

  • Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with mortars (27 explosions), artillery (2 explosions), FPV drones (10 explosions), MLRS (20 explosions), and dropped VOG-type shells from UAVs (4 explosions).
  • Sumy community: an explosive device was launched (3 explosions).
  • Rechkivska community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (1 explosion) was recorded.
  • Esman community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling with the use of FPV drones (4 explosions).
  • Bilopilska community: launches of UAS (4 explosions), mortar attacks (21 explosions), shelling with FPV drone (1 explosion), tank attacks (11 explosions).
  • Krasnopilska community: the enemy attacked with artillery (8 explosions), FPV drones (9 explosions), and dropped a VOG-type shell from a UAV (8 explosions).
  • Putivl community: launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions), shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Novoslobidska community: launches of unmanned aerial vehicles (9 explosions) and shelling with FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded, resulting in the death of 1 civilian.
  • Shalyhynska community: the enemy attacked with a launcher (5 explosions) and mortar attacks (6 explosions).
  • Khotyn community: there was a launch of a combat vehicle (1 explosion), shelling with the use of a UAV of the “Geranium” type (1 explosion).
  • Mykolaivska community: an explosive device was launched (1 explosion).
  • Druzhbivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (13 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: there were attacks using FPV drones (5 explosions).
  • Myropilska community: an attack using FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (3 explosions).

DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared24.09.24, 15:57 • 14637 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
sumySums

Contact us about advertising