Occupants fired 190 times in Luhansk region over the last day, a total of 563 shells were launched - Lysohor

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74792 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118531 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123232 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165139 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165403 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268010 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176906 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237992 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100921 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68085 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40896 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37037 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50510 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234859 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100550 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117465 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118093 views
Occupants fired 190 times in Luhansk region over the last day, a total of 563 shells were launched - Lysohor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23292 views

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration said that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 190 times at localities in Luhansk region, using a total of 563 shells, while Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold their positions.

Occupants fired 190 times in Luhansk region yesterday. The enemy used 563 shells. Defense forces continue to hold the line. Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, spoke about the situation in Luhansk region during a telethon , UNN reports .

Details

Last night alone, we had more than 190 attacks, 563 shells hit Luhansk Oblast's settlements and the defense line. These are unmanned aerial vehicles, mortars and everything else. But the guys are standing

He said that in the sky over Luhansk region, the enemy is constantly attacking the positions of the Defense Forces using airplanes and helicopters.

There are always either helicopters, airplanes or UAVs of various types in the sky, striking at our positions and settlements

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down Russian Su-34 in Luhansk region - General Staff30.01.24, 09:53 • 23647 views

The head of the JFO also noted that the enemy is trying to attack in small groups, getting defeated, and in some places they are throwing heavy equipment into the attack.

It's hard to call it a column, but 3-4 vehicles are going to make a breakthrough. It is only thanks to the preparedness of our guys that we manage to destroy the enemy. Indeed, when our artillery works, it is much more accurate than Russian artillery. And this immediately cools the enemy down

 ," emphasized Lysogor.

In addition, the head of the JFO spoke about the situation in the occupied cities. For example, the only boiler house in Sievierodonetsk, which the invaders had hoped would work, has stopped working. The situation with food and medical supplies is also critical in the occupied territories.

In January, more than 21 thousand hectares were surveyed as part of land demining activities31.01.24, 13:15 • 25606 views

Also yesterday, the military administration evacuated three citizens from Nevsky - two men and one woman.

Recall

This morning, the occupation forces shelled the village of Tyahynkain Kherson region. A man was injured as a result of the Russian attack. 

Russians attacked Pokrovsk in Donetsk region with S-300 and Iskander missiles at night: six people were wounded31.01.24, 11:11 • 20949 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising