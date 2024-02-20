Occupants' equipment with new markings spotted near Mariupol

A large number of new enemy units and new markings on Russian occupiers' equipment were spotted in the Mariupol region, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"New markings on the occupiers' equipment. In the Mangush part of Mariupol district, we have spotted a large number of new units. In different settlements. The main difference is new markings on both trucks and small armored vehicles. A rhombus (two V's in fact) and an inverted V square," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, these are motorized infantry units.

