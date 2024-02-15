ukenru
Andriushchenko: Enemy reinforcements spotted in Mariupol area, up to 5 thousand troops

Andriushchenko: Enemy reinforcements spotted in Mariupol area, up to 5 thousand troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, enemy reinforcements in the area have increased by 5,000 people, and new units have been spotted in the coastal part of the Mariupol district.

Enemy reinforcements are being spotted in the area of Mariupol - an increase in personnel up to 5 thousand people, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, military movements of the enemy continue to be observed.

"The new units in the coastal part of Mariupol district are being manned. The vast majority of them are newly mobilized/contractors. New uniforms, no chevrons or other identification marks. At the same time, they are openly "frontline soldiers". The chevrons show an image of leather. There are also unusual vehicle markings. We are investigating," Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, "the accumulation of operational depots and the formation of reserve units' staging bases in the north and north-east of Mariupol district have intensified." "The basing area along the line of Vodyane - Hranitne - Volnovakha is actively expanding. It is a complete set. Heavy tracked vehicles, ammunition depots and manpower. Not for training, but as a reserve," he said.

"Military caravans with ammunition and engineering equipment heading toward Berdiansk have not changed in intensity," Andriushchenko added.

In general, we can talk about regular reinforcements both for training and for the reserve unit. In total (including reinforcements of all types), we have recorded an increase in personnel to 5 thousand people

- Andriushchenko said.

"Mangush still hears the sounds of detonation": Andriushchenko reports powerful explosion

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
telegramTelegram
berdianskBerdiansk
mariupolMariupol

