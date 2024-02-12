Occupants continue offensive in Bakhmut sector and pull up reserves to Bohdanivka - Yevlash

The Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction and, in particular, are pulling up reserves to Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut. This was stated on the air of Radio Svoboda by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash, reports UNN.

Currently, the number of attacks has significantly decreased, which is interesting for me personally. A few days ago, there were 800 attacks in the Liman-Kupyansk direction alone, but now 617 attacks have been recorded along the entire contact line at the Khortytsia JFO, which includes the Kharkiv, Liman-Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions. That is, the number has significantly decreased. This is probably also due to the bad weather - Yevlash said.

At the same time, according to Yevlash, in the Bakhmut sector, the Russian military continues to advance and, in particular, is pulling up reserves to Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut.

The enemy continues to exert pressure in the Bakhmut sector, near Bohdanivka. He is deploying his reserves and assault groups there and putting pressure on our positions. Our defenders are holding on, taking all necessary measures to repel the enemy's attack, pulling up reserves and inflicting fire on the enemy's assault groups - Yevlash noted.

