Occupants continue offensive in Bakhmut sector and pull up reserves to Bohdanivka - Yevlash

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74741 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118521 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123227 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268007 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176905 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237990 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100920 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68068 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40865 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36997 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50485 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234858 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118521 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100548 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117464 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118091 views
Occupants continue offensive in Bakhmut sector and pull up reserves to Bohdanivka - Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22535 views

Russian troops continue their attacks near Bakhmut, pulling up reserves to the village of Bohdanivka, while Ukrainian troops are holding out, taking all necessary measures to repel the enemy's attack

The Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction and, in particular, are pulling up reserves to Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut. This was stated on the air of Radio Svoboda by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash, reports UNN.

Currently, the number of attacks has significantly decreased, which is interesting for me personally. A few days ago, there were 800 attacks in the Liman-Kupyansk direction alone, but now 617 attacks have been recorded along the entire contact line at the Khortytsia JFO, which includes the Kharkiv, Liman-Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions. That is, the number has significantly decreased. This is probably also due to the bad weather

- Yevlash said.

At the same time, according to Yevlash, in the Bakhmut sector, the Russian military continues to advance and, in particular, is pulling up reserves to Bohdanivka, near Bakhmut.

The enemy continues to exert pressure in the Bakhmut sector, near Bohdanivka. He is deploying his reserves and assault groups there and putting pressure on our positions. Our defenders are holding on, taking all necessary measures to repel the enemy's attack, pulling up reserves and inflicting fire on the enemy's assault groups

- Yevlash noted.

Occupants have begun to involve armored groups in assault infantry in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation2/11/24, 12:26 PM • 41613 views

Anna Murashko

War
bakhmutBakhmut
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

