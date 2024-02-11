Occupants have begun to involve armored groups in assault infantry in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74873 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118546 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123246 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165151 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268021 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166863 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148626 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238000 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100932 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68179 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40983 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37125 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50585 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223318 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248773 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234864 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118546 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100554 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100983 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117469 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118098 views
Occupants have begun to involve armored groups in assault infantry in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation

Occupants have begun to involve armored groups in assault infantry in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41614 views

Russians have begun to use armored groups more frequently to support infantry assault groups in attacks in the Joint Forces Operation Tavria.

In the Tavria operational area, the Russians have begun to deploy armored groups to assault infantry groups more frequently. But Ukrainian soldiers are holding steady.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.    

The situation in the operational area of the Tavria Brigade remains tense but under control. We can see the enemy's goal is to capture Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka and the territories lost last summer at any cost and as soon as possible. The enemy is increasingly involving armored groups in assault infantry groups. But Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfastly. The Russian aggressor is actively destroyed and captured, including our fresh forces that entered the battle

- Tarnavsky said.

He also said that the total losses of the occupiers over the past day amounted to 458 people and 25 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs.

Among the destroyed or damaged equipment are 9 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 2 cars and 1 unit of special equipment. One ammunition depot was also blown up. Another important Russian facility was destroyed. Ukraine's forces neutralized or destroyed 139 UAVs of various types. The enemy conducted 25 air and 2 missile strikes yesterday, made 57 assault actions and 663 artillery attacks

 - said Tarnavsky.  

Addendum Addendum

In the Liman-Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions  , the number of enemy attacks decreased by half, but the Russians did not reduce the use of kamikaze drones.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
bakhmutBakhmut
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

