Occupants have begun to involve armored groups in assault infantry in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation

In the Tavria operational area, the Russians have begun to deploy armored groups to assault infantry groups more frequently. But Ukrainian soldiers are holding steady.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reports UNN.

The situation in the operational area of the Tavria Brigade remains tense but under control. We can see the enemy's goal is to capture Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka and the territories lost last summer at any cost and as soon as possible. The enemy is increasingly involving armored groups in assault infantry groups. But Ukrainian soldiers are holding steadfastly. The Russian aggressor is actively destroyed and captured, including our fresh forces that entered the battle - Tarnavsky said.

He also said that the total losses of the occupiers over the past day amounted to 458 people and 25 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs.

Among the destroyed or damaged equipment are 9 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 2 artillery systems, 2 cars and 1 unit of special equipment. One ammunition depot was also blown up. Another important Russian facility was destroyed. Ukraine's forces neutralized or destroyed 139 UAVs of various types. The enemy conducted 25 air and 2 missile strikes yesterday, made 57 assault actions and 663 artillery attacks - said Tarnavsky.

In the Liman-Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions , the number of enemy attacks decreased by half, but the Russians did not reduce the use of kamikaze drones.