Occupants attacked Kharkiv construction hypermarket with UMBP D-30 aircraft munition - prosecutor's office

The occupiers attacked the construction hypermarket in Kharkiv not with a CAB, as previously reported, but with an UMBP D-30 aircraft munition. The explosion caused a massive fire - paint and varnish caught fire, wood caught fire, and cloth and goods caught fire. Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured is likely to increase. The spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Chubenko, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.

An UMBP D-30 aerial munition hit a shopping center in Saltovka. The explosion caused a massive fire - paint and varnish caught fire, wood caught fire, cloth and goods caught fire. A strong acrid smoke was produced, which enveloped the entire huge shopping center, and unfortunately, the number of dead and injured is likely to increase. There have been injuries and deaths from the explosion itself, and the fire has exacerbated the consequences, and we are preparing for very serious consequences - Chubenko said.

According to him, the State Emergency Service pulled out two bodies from the shopping center, including one employee of the shopping center who died of suffocation, not from rocket fragments.

Recall

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 35. According to the information received, more than 200 people were in the building . At least 15 people are currently unconnected.