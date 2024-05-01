Number of wounded in Russian attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, rises to six: 11-year-old boy injured

In the Kharkiv region, the number of wounded as a result of today's Russian air strike on Zolochiv has increased to 6 people, including an 11-year-old boy. This was reported on Wednesday by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reported.

The number of wounded increased to 6 people. Among them are four civilian men, one woman and an 11-year-old boy - the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Telegram.

As noted, the child has a concussion and an acute stress reaction. The boy was taken to the hospital.

An enemy air strike on Zolochiv killed man and his 38-year-old daughter. According to preliminary data, the Russians hit the settlement with three unexploded ordnance.