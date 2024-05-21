Number of IDPs in Kharkiv region exceeds 14 thousand in a few days - WHO

The World Health Organization reported that more than 14,000 people were forced to flee their homes due to fighting in the Kharkiv region, due to the Russian offensive, UNN reports citing Le Monde.

Details

"About 189,000 others (people - ed.) still live within 25 kilometers of the border with the Russian Federation, facing significant risks due to the ongoing hostilities," added Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine.

Recall

In Kharkiv region, amid intensified enemy shelling, more than 10.7 thousand people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts.