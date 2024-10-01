Number of attempts of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups to enter the territory of Ukraine has significantly decreased - Demchenko

Border guards have recorded a decrease in the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the territory of Ukraine, but the enemy's sabotage activities continue, including attempts to mine certain areas. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

As for the attempts of subversive groups to enter our territory, this activity has significantly decreased compared to previous periods. Currently, there are almost no attempts by Russian saboteurs to engage in combat with the positions held by Ukrainian soldiers on the border with Russia. However, it is clear that the enemy's sabotage activities continue, including attempts to mine certain areas so that Ukrainian soldiers controlling the border with Russia can either blow themselves up or do something else ,” Demchenko said.

Recall

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline . At the same time, the occupants continue to be active in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Kupyanske and Lyman directions.