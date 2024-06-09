Now there are more than 67 thousand women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

There are now more than 67 thousand women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 19 thousand are employees, all the rest are military personnel. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova in an interview, the correspondent of UNNreports .

However, she noted that in Ukraine there is still a problem with the promotion of women in the service.

"We still have a problem with the promotion of women in the service and we are now looking for ways to resolve this so that women who want to build a career in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have this opportunity," Kalmykova said.

The authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets reported that almost every fifth candidate who applies to the recruitment center of the Ukrainian army and with whom they continue to work is A Woman.