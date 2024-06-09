ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
March 1, 05:37 AM
March 1, 06:17 AM
March 1, 06:46 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
11:06 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
Now there are more than 67 thousand women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23253 views

According to Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova, currently there are more than 67,000 women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 19,000 are employees, and all the rest are military personnel

 There are now more than 67 thousand women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 19 thousand  are employees, all the rest are military personnel. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Natalia  Kalmykova in an interview, the correspondent of UNNreports .

The number of women is constantly increasing. Now we have more than 67 thousand women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 19 thousand are employees, all the rest are military personnel. A very important role is played by the desire of a Ukrainian woman to protect and serve, the desire of a Ukrainian woman to control artillery, shoot, control drones, etc

-said Kalmykova.

However, she noted that in Ukraine there is still a problem with the promotion of women in the service.

"We still have a problem with the promotion of women in the service and we are now looking for ways to resolve this so that women who want to build a career in the Armed Forces of Ukraine have this opportunity," Kalmykova said.

Addition

The authorized representative of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine for recruitment Alexey Bezhevets reported that almost every fifth candidate who applies to the recruitment center of the Ukrainian army and with whom they continue to work is A Woman.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising