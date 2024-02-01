"Not so much quality as quantity." Budanov calls ammunition one of the most decisive factors in the war

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that ammunition is one of the most decisive factors in the war. He said this in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

"In the face of fierce Russian attacks at the front, lack of ammunition and exhausted troops," the newspaper writes, the head of Ukrainian intelligence has one clear priority: strengthening support from the West.

"We really need this help," Budanov told CNN.

Artillery systems - howitzers - were at the top of the list, the newspaper writes, and Ukraine needs a "sharp increase" in the number, Budanov said, regardless of their age and type, as years of combat take a toll on Ukraine's long-range guns.

According to him, ammunition is also vital, as "ammunition is one of the most decisive factors in this war.

"Not so much quality as quantity," he added.

But Ukraine is staying in the air above the front line, the intelligence chief said. As Russia constantly learns from its combat experience, there is a tendency to use unmanned aerial vehicles even more on and over the battlefields in Ukraine, the publication points out.

"It is in unmanned systems that we are more or less equal," Budanov said.

Budanov expects the next six months to be "interesting"