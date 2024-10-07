Not only UAVs: Lukashenko authorizes use of force against ground and water drones

On Monday, October 7, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree allowing the use of physical force and special means against various types of drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Belarusian leader.

The document was adopted to regulate the right to use physical force, special means, weapons, military and special equipment not only in relation to model aircraft and UAVs, but also various forms of drones.

This includes unmanned aircraft, unmanned vehicles, including underwater and surface vessels, ground vehicles and systems controlled remotely or automatically.

According to the decree, the right to use weapons and special means against unmanned aerial vehicles, along with military personnel of military formations and internal affairs bodies, is also granted to employees (workers, officials) of other paramilitary organizations.

For the purposes of the decree, such organizations include the prosecutor's office, the Investigative Committee, the State Committee for Forensic Expertise, the financial investigation bodies of the State Control Committee, the State Inspectorate for the Protection of Flora and Fauna under the President of the Republic of Belarus, emergency response bodies and units, and customs authorities.

