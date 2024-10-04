Flying unusually low: lukashenko says his helicopter was near drones

During a conversation with residents of the village of Parokhonsk, the Belarusian dictator said that drones had been spotted during his flight over the country's territory.

Writes UNN with reference to BELTA.

During a conversation with residents of the agricultural town of Parokhonsk, Lukashenko spoke about drones that were within the flight range of his helicopter.

According to the head of state, when he was briefed on the situation and the weather in the morning before departing for Pinsk, he was informed about the situation and the weather. It was decided to postpone the flight for an hour due to unfavorable weather conditions. However, according to the president of Belarus, it was also about UAVs, and the security service should have understood where “the drones were flying and where the president's helicopter was going to fly,” Lukashenko emphasized.

I saw that they were flying very low, unusually low. Probably so that they could not be seen by electronic means from Ukraine. Of course, they can see the helicopter: it's a big one, it's not a drone. We arrived normally. That's why I'm not particularly worried about it, as people say - The head of the RBU admitted.

At the same time, Lukashenko assured that “shooting down the president's helicopter is a war,” which, in his words, “Ukrainians do not need.

