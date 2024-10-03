Russian “chessmen” flew to Belarus during the attack on Ukraine - Gayun

In the afternoon, on October 3, during an attack by Russian drones on Ukraine, several “Shaheds” flew into Belarus. This was reported by Belaruski Hayun, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that according to the monitoring channels , around 12:55, 3 “Shakhty” flew from Chernihiv region of Ukraine in the direction of Gomel region. of Ukraine in the direction of Gomel region of Belarus. Belarus.

According to Gayun , two of them flew over in the area of Novaya Guta and are heading for Gomel, another one entered the area of Loev and is heading towards Khoiniki.

Belarus shoots down Russian “shahids” launched at Ukraine

In addition, at the same moment, a helicopter with Lukashenka was spotted in the sky over Belarus , heading south from the Ozerny residence. According to preliminary data, the helicopter is flying to Mikashevichi.

Recall

During his speech at the UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is dragging Belarus into a war with Ukraine