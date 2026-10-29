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Not only the railway station: a Russian drone struck a vocational school dormitory in Dnipro, female students injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In Dnipro, a Russian drone struck the dormitory of Vocational School No. 17, injuring two girls. Earlier, an attack on a passenger train claimed the lives of 14 people.

Not only the railway station: a Russian drone struck a vocational school dormitory in Dnipro, female students injured

Dnipro suffered several waves of Russian attacks on Thursday, October 29. An enemy drone attacked a passenger train on the railway station premises, killing 14 people. A Russian UAV also struck a dormitory of one of the vocational schools, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Later, he reported that two girls, aged 15 and 16, were injured as a result of the enemy strike.

They had an acute stress reaction. Medical workers provided them with all the necessary assistance on site

 - Hanzha wrote.

The strike was also reported by Mayor Borys Filatov.

The drone struck the dormitory of Vocational School No. 17. The entire fifth floor is on fire. Thank God, the children managed to descend to the shelter in time. There were no military personnel there

 - the post says.

In addition, the Russians dropped several guided aerial bombs on Dnipro, local media and public pages reported.

We remind you

On Friday, October 30, mourning was declared in Dnipro for those killed as a result of the drone attack on the railway station on October 29, as well as for those killed during October of this year.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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