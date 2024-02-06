Not all unblocked checkpoints on the border with Poland are operating at full capacity

The checkpoints on the border with Poland, which were unblocked after carriers' protests, have not yet resumed full operation. This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach following an online meeting with his Polish colleagues, UNN reports .

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure has reached an agreement with the protesters by March 1. We are working together to ensure that the blockade does not resume after that date, - the statement said.

Details

According to Serhiy Derkach, the current situation at the border is as follows:

Online queues that used to be several weeks long are now counted in a few days, and in some places there are no queues at all.

Not all unblocked crossing points are operating at full capacity. Namely, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne and Krakivets-Korchova. They do not reach even 50% of the memorandum. And this is the key to ensuring that there are no queues at all.

"The Yahodyn-Dorohusk line has not only restored its capacity, but has improved even the performance that was there before the blockade;

After the launch of the pilot without registration in eCheck, the number of trucks crossing the border daily has decreased at the Nyzhankovychi - Malchovice checkpoint. Previously, it was about 150 empty trucks, now it is 70-80. Drivers are choosing other checkpoints where eCheck is available.

Addendum

He noted that the biggest problem now is the veterinary and phytosanitary queues. These are goods, mainly agricultural products, for which Poland has introduced separate controls. The online waiting time for such trucks to cross the border can reach 20 days.

It is important for the economy to use each checkpoint to its full capacity. The main thing is that cargoes, not empty ones, should go to the checkpoints for loaded cargoes.

Of course, seasonality also affects the reduction of all queues, i.e. a decrease in cargo traffic in general, - Derkach said

Next week, the parties will work together at the border to find ways to improve border crossing rates and minimize any queues.

Recall

Polish farmers have announced blockades of all Polish border crossings with Ukraine, along with blocking roads and highways in certain voivodeships starting February 9, 2024 at 10.00 am. The protesters' strike will reportedly last until March 10.

Poland wants to introduce VAT on oil and restrict sugar imports from Ukraine