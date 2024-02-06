Not all unblocked checkpoints on the border with Poland are operating at full capacity

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74094 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118403 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165051 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165356 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267928 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176891 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148620 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237934 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100839 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67506 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40191 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36361 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49889 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267931 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237934 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234807 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118406 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100511 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118064 views
Not all unblocked checkpoints on the border with Poland are operating at full capacity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23087 views

Polish checkpoints on the border with Ukraine have been unblocked after the protests, but are not yet operating at full capacity.

The checkpoints on the border with Poland, which were unblocked after carriers' protests, have not yet resumed full operation. This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach following an online meeting with his Polish colleagues, UNN reports .

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure has reached an agreement with the protesters by March 1. We are working together to ensure that the blockade does not resume after that date,

- the statement said.

Details

According to Serhiy Derkach, the current situation at the border is as follows:

  • Online queues that used to be several weeks long are now counted in a few days, and in some places there are no queues at all.
  • Not all unblocked crossing points are operating at full capacity. Namely, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne and Krakivets-Korchova. They do not reach even 50% of the memorandum. And this is the key to ensuring that there are no queues at all.
  • "The Yahodyn-Dorohusk line has not only restored its capacity, but has improved even the performance that was there before the blockade;
  • After the launch of the pilot without registration in eCheck, the number of trucks crossing the border daily has decreased at the Nyzhankovychi - Malchovice checkpoint. Previously, it was about 150 empty trucks, now it is 70-80. Drivers are choosing other checkpoints where eCheck is available.

Addendum

He noted that the biggest problem now is the veterinary and phytosanitary queues. These are goods, mainly agricultural products, for which Poland has introduced separate controls. The online waiting time for such trucks to cross the border can reach 20 days.

It is important for the economy to use each checkpoint to its full capacity. The main thing is that cargoes, not empty ones, should go to the checkpoints for loaded cargoes.

Of course, seasonality also affects the reduction of all queues, i.e. a decrease in cargo traffic in general,

- Derkach said

Next week, the parties will work together at the border to find ways to improve border crossing rates and minimize any queues.

Recall

Polish farmers have announced blockades of all Polish border crossings with Ukraine, along with blocking roads and highways in certain voivodeships starting February 9, 2024 at 10.00 am. The protesters' strike will reportedly last until March 10.

Poland wants to introduce VAT on oil and restrict sugar imports from Ukraine05.02.24, 16:10 • 29562 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
dariya-derkachDariya Derkach
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
polandPoland

