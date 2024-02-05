Poland wants to introduce VAT on oil and restrict sugar imports from Ukraine

Deputy Polish Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak announced that he would request a minimum 8% VAT on Ukrainian oil and restrictions on sugar imports to Poland. This was reported by Polskie Radio, according to UNN.

Details

Michal Kolodziejczak noted that he plans to request the introduction of at least 8% VAT on oil that can be supplied from Ukraine to Poland.

Why should it be a 0% rate, which is intended for Polish producers and Polish consumers, so that production here is profitable? - Kolodziejczak said.

The deputy minister announced that he would also campaign for restrictions on imports of Ukrainian sugar.

I can assure you that this week I will most likely speak in favor of imposing restrictions on sugar imports to Poland, - He added.

Recall

On Sunday morning, Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski visited the Polish-Ukrainian border crossings of Korczowa and Medyka. He said that border checks had revealed excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

According to him, the inspections showed the need to strengthen veterinary inspection and hire additional veterinarians.

Polish farmers plan to block the border with Ukraine again: what is known