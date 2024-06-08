North Ossetia was first subjected to a drone attack, at night the Russian Federation recorded drones in 6 more regions and in the occupied Crimea

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
North Ossetia was first subjected to a drone attack, at night the Russian Federation recorded drones in 6 more regions and in the occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20593 views

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that six regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by drones last night, and they talk about the alleged downing of 25 UAVs and the destruction of two unmarked boats in the area of the Crimean peninsula at night, as well as in the morning one more in North Ossetia-Alania, where the attack, according to rossmi, occurred for the first time, and in the Belgorod region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that six regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by drones last night, and they talk about the alleged downing of 25 UAVs, as well as the destruction of two unmarked boats in the area of the Crimean peninsula at night, and in the morning one more in North Ossetia-Alania, where the attack, according to Russian media, occurred for the first time, and in the Belgorod region, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted two UAVs over the territory of the Rostov region, three over the territory of the Belgorod region, one over the Bryansk region, one UAV destroyed over the territory of the Tula region, three over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, Six UAVs intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, and four intercepted over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, they report that they allegedly destroyed two unmarked boats in the Black Sea, which worked in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.

And in the morning, according to the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation, the drone was allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. and then - another one over the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, they "tried to attack North Ossetia for the first time". It is indicated that "three UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Republic this morning," although the Russian Defense Ministry reported one. "The drones were shot down in Mozdok, their target was a military airfield. According to updated data, minor damage and fires were recorded on the territory of the Republic," The Telegram channel reported.

Recall

On the night of June 8, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Iryna Kolesnik

War
telegramTelegram
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising