North Ossetia was first subjected to a drone attack, at night the Russian Federation recorded drones in 6 more regions and in the occupied Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that six regions of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by drones last night, and they talk about the alleged downing of 25 UAVs, as well as the destruction of two unmarked boats in the area of the Crimean peninsula at night, and in the morning one more in North Ossetia-Alania, where the attack, according to Russian media, occurred for the first time, and in the Belgorod region, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted two UAVs over the territory of the Rostov region, three over the territory of the Belgorod region, one over the Bryansk region, one UAV destroyed over the territory of the Tula region, three over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, Six UAVs intercepted over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, and four intercepted over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, they report that they allegedly destroyed two unmarked boats in the Black Sea, which worked in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.

And in the morning, according to the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation, the drone was allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. and then - another one over the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, they "tried to attack North Ossetia for the first time". It is indicated that "three UAVs were shot down in the sky over the Republic this morning," although the Russian Defense Ministry reported one. "The drones were shot down in Mozdok, their target was a military airfield. According to updated data, minor damage and fires were recorded on the territory of the Republic," The Telegram channel reported.

Recall

On the night of June 8, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea.