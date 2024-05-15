North Korea is behind cryptocurrency laundering worth more than $147 million - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76746 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106172 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149086 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249782 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173971 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165236 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32137 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41441 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35644 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54033 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225593 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224330 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76746 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60016 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112806 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113711 views
North Korea is behind cryptocurrency laundering worth more than $147 million - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17161 views

North Korea has allegedly laundered $147.5 million stolen from a cryptocurrency exchange through the virtual currency platform Tornado Cash in March 2024, as part of efforts to steal about $3.6 billion through cyberattacks on cryptocurrency firms over the past 7 years.

North Korea laundered $147.5 million through a virtual currency platform in early spring 2024, and over the past 7 years, the DPRK has been involved in the theft of about $3.6 billion through cyberattacks.

This is stated in a confidential UN report, according to Reuters and UNN .

Details

According to a confidential UN report, North Korea has allegedly stolen about $3.6 billion through cyberattacks on crypto companies over the past seven years. In particular, at the end of 2023, $147.5 million was stolen from the HTX cryptocurrency exchange.

North Korea laundered $147.5 million through the virtual currency platform tornado cash in March after stealing it last year from a cryptocurrency exchange, Reuters reports, citing a confidential report by UN sanctions monitors.

In a document presented on Friday, the monitors told the UN Security Council's sanctions committee that they had investigated 97 alleged North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency firms between 2017 and 2024.

Observers also said that, according to UN member states and private companies, North Korean IT workers working abroad bring "significant income to the country.

Image

HelpHelp

North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has been under UN sanctions since 2006, and these measures have been tightened over the years in an attempt to cut off funding for its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The United States imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash in 2022 over allegations of supporting North Korea. In 2023, two of its co-founders were charged with facilitating the laundering of more than $1 billion, including for a group of cybercriminals linked to North Korea.

Recall

Russia buys dual-use goodsfor cryptocurrency, uses them to make weapons - WSJ

South Korea suspects North Korea of supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

