In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

No shortage of electricity, Zaporizhzhya NPP remains on the same line - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27865 views

Ukraine's Energy Ministry says there is no shortage of electricity, and Zaporizhzhya NPP continues to be powered by one power line due to a difficult security situation that prevents access to repair the other damaged line.

No shortage of electricity, Zaporizhzhya NPP remains on the same line - Ministry of Energy

There is no electricity shortage in Ukraine. The high-voltage line supplying Zaporizhzhya NPP is de-energized - the military has not been allowed to carry out restoration work, the plant remains on one power line, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, and commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned," the statement said.

As indicated, there are 19 generating units of TPPs in the reserve, which will be used if necessary.

"The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied," the agency said.

Consequences of shelling

"The information spread by a number of media outlets yesterday about the restoration of one of the high-voltage lines (330 kV) supplying ZNPP that was damaged by shelling is unreliable. Unfortunately, due to the difficult security situation and the lack of stable access from the military for power engineers, it remains de-energized. Accordingly, as in all previous days, Zaporizhzhia NPP remains on one power line. However, power engineers are doing everything possible to restore it," the Ministry of Energy said.

Last day in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the 330 kV line, which was also recently damaged by Russian shelling, was restored to service.

As a result of hostile shelling, the 110 kV overhead line in Donetsk region was reportedly disconnected.

"Also, in Donetsk region, household consumers were cut off from electricity and one of the 330 kV substations stopped supplying electricity to its own needs. Military operations are underway in the area," the statement said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 425 MWh, and exports are also expected to reach 2,300 MWh.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Dnipro
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Donetsk
