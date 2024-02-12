No need to worry, decisions of relocated universities will be made in a balanced manner - Vereshchuk

The participants of the meeting, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, discussed the strategy for the further development of the higher education institutions relocated from the TOT. Although the further functioning will be discussed at the next meeting, the Vice Prime Minister warned that teachers should work calmly, as the further fate of the relocated universities will be decided collegially and carefully, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Culture, Luhansk Regional State Administration, heads of educational institutions in Luhansk Oblast, and others. The participants shared their views on the possible further reorganization of those higher education institutions that were relocated to other cities.

Teachers should work calmly and not worry. Any decisions on the future of the relocated universities will be made collectively and very carefully - emphasized Iryna Vereshchuk.

Special attention was paid to the State Institution Luhansk State Medical University. In particular, its educational and economic activities, as well as further development strategy.

The official instructed the rector and the academic staff to develop and submit a strategy for the university's further development.

It is noted that the participants of the meeting raised questions about the activities of municipal educational institutions. They promise that further functioning will be discussed at subsequent meetings after a detailed monitoring of activities.

