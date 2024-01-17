Night drone attack in Odesa region: air defense forces destroy all targets

Last night, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones. Air defense forces shot down all enemy targets. This was reported by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Kharlov, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy launched drone strikes on the territory of Odesa region. All targets were shot down by our air defense forces - he said.

However, as a result of falling drone debris, there are hits and casualties, Kharlov continued.

"Unfortunately, we have several cases of hitting civilian infrastructure due to the fall of enemy drone debris.

The State Emergency Service is on the scene, providing the necessary assistance. There are also doctors working to help the victims," Kharlov said.

Recall

As of three o'clock in the morning, was known about three victims.

These are a 62-year-old man, a woman born in 1955 and a girl born in 1995. The doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care.