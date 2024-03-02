Night attack on Odesa: fifth body of a victim is recovered from the rubble of a house

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16791 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53929 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41863 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209310 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188813 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175983 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221141 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249264 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155066 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371624 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14555 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54017 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209416 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170283 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188885 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11097 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20731 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43567 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Night attack on Odesa: fifth body of a victim is recovered from the rubble of a house

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30187 views

Rescuers have pulled the body of a fifth victim, including a child, from the rubble of a house hit by a Russian drone attack in Odesa, bringing the death toll to five and the number of people injured to eight.

Night attack on Odesa: fifth body of a victim is recovered from the rubble of a house

In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of a house. The number of victims has increased to five. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Odesa. At 14:50, at the first floor level, rescuers freed the fifth body from the rubble

- the department summarized. 

It is noted that a total of 5 people died, including 1 child. 8 people were injured, including 1 child. 5 people were rescued.

The fourth victim of the Russian attack on Odesa is a man - prosecutor's office02.03.24, 13:46 • 25946 views

Addendum

According to the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, the body of an adult was pulled out of the rubble. The search operation is currently ongoing.

Recall

On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned  for the victims of the Russian drone attack.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90