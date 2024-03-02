Night attack on Odesa: fifth body of a victim is recovered from the rubble of a house

In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of a house. The number of victims has increased to five. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Odesa. At 14:50, at the first floor level, rescuers freed the fifth body from the rubble - the department summarized.

It is noted that a total of 5 people died, including 1 child. 8 people were injured, including 1 child. 5 people were rescued.

The fourth victim of the Russian attack on Odesa is a man - prosecutor's office

Addendum

According to the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, the body of an adult was pulled out of the rubble. The search operation is currently ongoing.

Recall

On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned for the victims of the Russian drone attack.