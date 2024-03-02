Night attack on Odesa: fifth body of a victim is recovered from the rubble of a house
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have pulled the body of a fifth victim, including a child, from the rubble of a house hit by a Russian drone attack in Odesa, bringing the death toll to five and the number of people injured to eight.
In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of a house. The number of victims has increased to five. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Odesa. At 14:50, at the first floor level, rescuers freed the fifth body from the rubble
It is noted that a total of 5 people died, including 1 child. 8 people were injured, including 1 child. 5 people were rescued.
Addendum
According to the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, the body of an adult was pulled out of the rubble. The search operation is currently ongoing.
Recall
On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned for the victims of the Russian drone attack.