New searches of Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea, activists say there are detainees

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians conducted new searches and detentions of Crimean Tatars. This was reported by the public association "Crimean Solidarity", according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, searches were conducted in the houses of activist Lenur Yakubov, imam and head of the independent Muslim community "Eski Kirim" Izet Sayfulin and Idris Yurdamov. The house of Shevket Kiyamov was also searched.

It is noted that employees of the Center for Combating Extremism detained Izet Sayfulin, and also took activist Lenur Yakubov to an unknown destination.

People are gathering near the building of the Interior Ministry department in Kirovskoye village, waiting for Lenur Yakubov and Izet Sayfulin.

