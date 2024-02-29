$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 37814 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 144983 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87651 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 315591 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261585 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200219 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 236492 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252818 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158936 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372414 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

New searches of Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea, activists say there are detainees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24976 views

Russians conducted new searches and detentions of Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea.

New searches of Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea, activists say there are detainees

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians conducted new searches and detentions  of Crimean Tatars. This was reported by the public association "Crimean Solidarity", according to UNN.

Details 

According to preliminary information, searches were conducted in the houses of activist Lenur Yakubov, imam and head of the independent Muslim community "Eski Kirim" Izet Sayfulin and Idris Yurdamov. The house of Shevket Kiyamov was also searched. 

It is noted that employees of the Center for Combating Extremism detained  Izet Sayfulin, and also took activist Lenur Yakubov to an unknown destination.

People are gathering near the building of the Interior Ministry department in Kirovskoye village, waiting for Lenur Yakubov and Izet Sayfulin.

"Ten years have not broken the will of the Crimean Tatar people" - Mejlis on the day of resistance to Russian occupation of Crimea26.02.24, 09:54 • 24782 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Crimea
