Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

New NBU restrictions on card transfers will not affect 98% of Ukrainians - Pyshnyi

New NBU restrictions on card transfers will not affect 98% of Ukrainians - Pyshnyi

 15931 views

The National Bank of Ukraine plans to limit the number of monthly transfers from P2P cards to 30 and the total amount to UAH 100,000, but these restrictions will not affect 98% of Ukrainians, and the limits can be increased by providing the bank with income documents.

The card restrictions will not affect 98% of Ukrainians, and the amount of UAH 100 thousand can be changed in the bank, provided that certain documents are available. Also, such transfers will not affect IBAN. This was stated by the Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to him, it is about establishing certain regulatory requirements and frameworks for P2P transfers. The National Bank analyzed 7 large banks, which cover 91% of the total card issuance.

According to our analysis, the restrictions that the NBU considers appropriate to discuss include a monthly limit of 30 P2P transfers, which will not affect 98% of Ukrainian citizens and bank customers

- says Pyshnyi.

He notes that the next restriction that the NBU proposes to introduce is to limit the total amount of transfers to 100 thousand per month.

"Such a restriction will not affect 95% of Ukrainians," the NBU governor said.

According to him, if the client needs to increase the cash limit, he can justify it to the bank, as he has the relevant income documents.

"If your profile as a bank customer allows and requires you to make more transfers, the bank... can consider your application and raise these limits," Pyshny added.

He noted that only outgoing transactions will be limited.

"Everything that will work to credit the card will not be subject to restrictions. No transactions using IBAN will be limited, neither in number nor in amount," Pyshnyi said.

The new decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to limit card transfers and the limit of 100,000 hryvnias will not affect volunteers in any way . If there are any problems, the regulator will discuss all aspects with the volunteers and make changes.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

