New NBU restrictions on card transfers will not affect 98% of Ukrainians - Pyshnyi

The card restrictions will not affect 98% of Ukrainians, and the amount of UAH 100 thousand can be changed in the bank, provided that certain documents are available. Also, such transfers will not affect IBAN. This was stated by the Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to him, it is about establishing certain regulatory requirements and frameworks for P2P transfers. The National Bank analyzed 7 large banks, which cover 91% of the total card issuance.

According to our analysis, the restrictions that the NBU considers appropriate to discuss include a monthly limit of 30 P2P transfers, which will not affect 98% of Ukrainian citizens and bank customers - says Pyshnyi.

He notes that the next restriction that the NBU proposes to introduce is to limit the total amount of transfers to 100 thousand per month.

"Such a restriction will not affect 95% of Ukrainians," the NBU governor said.

According to him, if the client needs to increase the cash limit, he can justify it to the bank, as he has the relevant income documents.

"If your profile as a bank customer allows and requires you to make more transfers, the bank... can consider your application and raise these limits," Pyshny added.

He noted that only outgoing transactions will be limited.

"Everything that will work to credit the card will not be subject to restrictions. No transactions using IBAN will be limited, neither in number nor in amount," Pyshnyi said.

Recall

The new decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to limit card transfers and the limit of 100,000 hryvnias will not affect volunteers in any way . If there are any problems, the regulator will discuss all aspects with the volunteers and make changes.