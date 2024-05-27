New foreign investors are afraid to invest in Ukrainian business - deputy business ombudsman

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

New foreign investors are afraid to invest in Ukrainian business - deputy business ombudsman

New foreign investors are afraid to invest in Ukrainian business - deputy business ombudsman

Kyiv  •  UNN

Foreign investors are wary of investing in Ukrainian businesses because of the risks associated with military aggression and the lack of transparency and proper disclosure of business information.

Risks associated with military aggression discourage foreign investors from investing in Ukrainian business. The lack of appropriate procedures for transparency and disclosure of business information also adds to their fears. This opinion was expressed by the deputy business ombudsman, Tetyana Korotka, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

After a certain lull on the front, we have shelling again and this cannot but affect (the investment climate - ed.). Even if there were some optimistic forecasts that we have safe areas where we could invest more confidently and somehow develop - of course, the shelling of infrastructure, civilian infrastructure is quite massive in the western part of Ukraine - they still affected the risk assessment, of course

- Korotka noted.

Despite this, according to her, some strategic investors are entering Ukraine, particularly in construction, manufacturing and processing. The latest example is French investments in the telecommunications market. "So we cannot say that nothing is happening at all, that would be wrong. But to say that the situation has improved a lot is difficult, at least for me from my subjective point of view," Korotka clarified.

In business, she said, parties need to understand who they are dealing with, because it's a matter of business culture in general.

Korotska explained that foreign investors, who are interested in Ukrainian markets for the first time, are afraid of local businesses. Even those that are stable and decent, "because they are like a black box - it is not clear what is inside, because there are no proper procedures for transparency and information disclosure," the deputy business ombudsman said.

At the same time, in her opinion, foreign investors do not feel protected by the state either. "In this sense, all these shortcomings and all the problems we have with occasional improper tax administration, occasional pressure from law enforcement agencies - foreign investors are not in some privileged state, they also have problems," Korotka explained.

She also recalled that a wave of business discontent has risen in Ukraine, including on the investment situation.

The private sector is under severe military conditions, just like the whole state is -  it's part of society. And therefore, when the state acts as if there is no war and there is no this external pressure factor - this psychological and operational pressure and comes with its standard bad practices - usually the business society reacts very sharply. You need to understand this and work with it

- Korotka summarized.

High-profile corporate conflicts do not contribute to this either. Investment disputes, such as the conflict around the Olympex terminal, do not improve the situation.

Recall

The GNT Group, owned by businessmen Serhiy  Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, received investment loans from two US funds in 2019 and 2021 to develop the Olympex grain terminal in Odessa, which it owned at the time. These companies Groza and Naumenko, according to media reports, were actively cooperating with the company of sub-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin, who was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Having decided not to return the funds to creditors, Groza and Naumenko took out loans in Ukrainian banks Vostok and Pivdenniy against the property of the grain terminal, which was already pledged to the Americans. 

Through an uncomplicated scheme using controlled companies and Ukrainian banks, they resold the property of Olympex several times, trying to retain control over the terminal in this way.

Ukrainian law enforcers have launched several criminal cases in connection with the situation around Olimpex. For instance, one of Naumenko and Groza's companies was accused of gray export of grain stored at the terminal.

And creditors, in turn, in international arbitrations demand the return of their funds and quite successfully. In particular, English arbitration decided to freeze Groza's and Naumenko's assets worldwide.

More details about the conflict around the grain terminal Olympex can be read in the material: "Groza and Naumenko's company GNT Group blocked the work of the grain terminal in Odessa. Detailed chronology of the conflict". https://unn.ua/ru/news/kompaniya-grozi-i-naumenko-gnt-group-zablokirovala-rabotu-zernovogo-terminala-v-odesse-detalnaya-khronologiya-konflikta 

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

