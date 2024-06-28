$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

New features in Diia: medical data of Ukrainians will appear in the app

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15261 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that allows citizens to register as patients in the electronic healthcare system and choose or change their family doctor through the Diia app, eliminating the need to visit hospitals.

New features in Diia: medical data of Ukrainians will appear in the app

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that will allow citizens to register themselves as patients in the electronic healthcare system (EHS) through Diia. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhaila Fedorov. 

Details

According to Fedorov, the app will also allow users to change their information in the EHR, such as a new phone number or place of residence. 

Ukrainians will be able to conveniently register themselves as patients in the electronic healthcare system (EHR) through Diia, as well as choose a family doctor and file or terminate a declaration. There will be no need to go to the hospital and spend time on it 

- said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. 

He assured that the Ministry's team is already working on the service together with the Ministry of Health and the NHSU.

Marriage and child birth certificates: Fedorov announced new features in"DII"24.06.24, 21:05 • 21074 views

Recall

A new service is being launched on the Diia portal - the ability to update your registered residence data online in a few clicks.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
