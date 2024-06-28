New features in Diia: medical data of Ukrainians will appear in the app

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that will allow citizens to register themselves as patients in the electronic healthcare system (EHS) through Diia. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhaila Fedorov.

Details

According to Fedorov, the app will also allow users to change their information in the EHR, such as a new phone number or place of residence.

Ukrainians will be able to conveniently register themselves as patients in the electronic healthcare system (EHR) through Diia, as well as choose a family doctor and file or terminate a declaration. There will be no need to go to the hospital and spend time on it - said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

He assured that the Ministry's team is already working on the service together with the Ministry of Health and the NHSU.

Recall

A new service is being launched on the Diia portal - the ability to update your registered residence data online in a few clicks.