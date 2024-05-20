NEURC raises electricity price caps for businesses

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76508 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106130 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149048 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153189 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249752 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165234 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31978 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41252 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35424 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59786 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53824 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249749 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237483 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224313 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53824 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59786 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112792 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113697 views
NEURC raises electricity price caps for businesses

NEURC raises electricity price caps for businesses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16154 views

On June 1, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) set new electricity price caps for enterprises, with prices for different time periods on the day-ahead, intraday and balancing markets.

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NERC) has set new electricity price caps for businesses starting June 1, UNN correspondent reports.

Thus, a resolution was adopted to set price caps on the day-ahead market, the intraday market and the balancing market.

The following prices were approved for the day-ahead and intraday markets:

-       maximum marginal prices from 00:00 to 07:00, from 11:00 to 17:00 - 5 600.00 UAH/MWh;

-       from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - UAH 6,900.00/MWh;

-       from 17:00 to 23:00 - UAH 9,000.00/MWh;

-       minimum price ceiling - 10.00 UAH/MWh;

 In the balancing market:

-       maximum price caps from 00:00 to 07:00 - 6 600.00 UAH/MWh;

-       from 07:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 - UAH 8,250.00/MWh;

-       from 17:00 to 23:00 - 10,000.00 UAH/MWh;

-       minimum price ceiling - 0.01 UAH/MWh.

During the NEURC meeting, it was noted that such a price cap profile, according to the Department's analysis, would make it possible to ensure the maximum amount of imported electricity from neighboring EU countries.

The Government has adopted a number of decisions to address the problems with electricity supply20.05.24, 11:13 • 19194 views

Prior to that, starting from November 30, 2023, the maximum marginal prices for DAM were set at this level:

1) on the day-ahead market (DAM) and the intraday market (IDM):

-       maximum price caps from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 (hours of minimum load) - 3000 UAH/MWh;

-       from 07:00 to 08:00 and from 11:00 to 17:00 (medium load hours) - 5600 UAH/MWh;

-       from 08:00 to 11:00 (hours of high load) - 6900 UAH/MWh;

-       from 17:00 to 23:00 (peak hours) - 7500 UAH/MWh;

-       minimum price ceiling - 10 UAH/MWh;

2) in the balancing market: the maximum marginal price is 125% of the DAM price determined by the market operator for each settlement period of the relevant delivery day;

the minimum price ceiling is 0.01 UAH/MWh.

Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy05.05.24, 11:43 • 25250 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union

Contact us about advertising