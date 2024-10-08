Netanyahu: Israel kills two senior Hezbollah officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israeli airstrikes had killed two senior Hezbollah officials who were the successors of the group's assassinated leader. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This was part of the expansion of Israel's ground offensive in southern Lebanon, where the Fourth Army Division is deployed.

In a video statement released by his office, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination to fight Hezbollah.

Israel has probably attacked Damascus: Media reports that there are casualties