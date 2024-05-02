NBU: the situation on the foreign exchange market is under control, although there is some uncertainty
Kyiv • UNN
The Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine said that the situation on the foreign exchange market is under control, and security risks have decreased after the US Congress provided financial support.
The situation in the foreign exchange market is under control, and security risks have decreased after financial support from the US Congress. This opinion was expressed by the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
The situation in the foreign exchange market is now under control. There is still uncertainty, primarily related to security risks, but it has decreased as the US Congress has decided to fund
He emphasizes that it is the war that generates the greatest risks and uncertainty in the formation of the Ukrainian budget.
Nevertheless, we are still thinking about the best and preparing for the worst. We are considering all options for the development of events
Recall
The National Bank of Ukraine today set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6370 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 12 kopecks.
