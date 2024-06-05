NBU predicts that inflation will accelerate moderately in the coming months: what will happen to prices

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

NBU predicts that inflation will accelerate moderately in the coming months: what will happen to prices

NBU predicts that inflation will accelerate moderately in the coming months: what will happen to prices

Kyiv

According to the forecast of the National Bank of Ukraine, inflation in Ukraine will accelerate moderately in the coming months and slightly exceed 8% by the end of the year. This is due to the exhaustion of the effect of high profitability last year. War also affects.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation in Ukraine has been falling faster than expected by the National Bank. In particular, in March, annual consumer price growth slowed to 3.2%, and this level continued in April. Writes UNN with Reference to the NBU.

Low inflation is largely due to the effects of last year's high yields. Thus, grain and vegetable yields per person last year were the highest in Ukrainian history due to extremely favorable weather conditions. This accordingly affected the prices of food products. For example, raw food products, in particular flour, cereals, sunflower oil and sugar, a number of borscht vegetables were cheaper than a year ago

- notes the regulator.

The National Bank notes that the warm winter also contributed to lower prices for greenhouse products, such as cucumbers and tomatoes. In addition, the blockade on the Polish border forced some producers to sell more goods on the domestic market, which also reduced price pressure. At the same time, measures taken by the government and the NBU also contributed to curbing inflation. In particular, the government has maintained a moratorium on raising tariffs for gas, heat and hot water, and the NBU is monitoring the situation on the foreign exchange market, which helps limit the increase in prices for imported goods.

According to the NBU forecast, inflation will accelerate moderately in the coming months and slightly exceed 8% by the end of the year. This will primarily lead to the exhaustion of the effect of last year's high yields and, probably, slightly lower yields of the new season after last year's records. In addition, the negative impact of the war on business spending will continue

- writes the NBU.

Although inflation will remain within moderate levels this year, it is expected to fall again to the NBU's 5% target in the coming years. The NBU's measures aimed at protecting Hryvnia savings from inflationary depreciation and ensuring stability in the foreign exchange market will play an important role in this process.

recall

Ukraine is increasing the volume of exports of dairy products, including to the countries of the European Union. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

