NBU: international assistance and domestic resources should help cover the Budget 2025 deficit without emission sources

International assistance and "mobilization of internal resources" should help the government cover the state budget deficit, which is projected to be more than 19% of GDP in 2025, without emission sources. This was stated on Thursday by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"International financial support and measures to mobilize domestic resources should help the government finance the budget deficit without resorting to emission sources of financing," the National Bank said.

The regulator pointed out that due to the pressure of the war on public finances, budget expenditures for 2024 have been significantly increased.

"The draft state budget for 2025 envisages that expenditures will remain significant - the budget deficit will exceed 19% of GDP," the statement said.

The regulator notes that the financing of budget expenditures is planned to be ensured by increasing budget revenues, obtaining financial support from international partners and increasing domestic borrowing through the sale of domestic government bonds.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the total budget deficit in 2025 will be $35 billion, but the government knows where to find $20 billion, and the remaining $15 billion remains uncovered.