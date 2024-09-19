NBU: international assistance and domestic resources should help cover the Budget 2025 deficit without emission sources

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182828 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145731 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147968 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104864 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49827 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 38034 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66884 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 38774 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 34608 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182828 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206976 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150044 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141193 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157828 views
NBU: international assistance and domestic resources should help cover the Budget 2025 deficit without emission sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15689 views

The NBU said that international aid and domestic resources should help cover the 2025 budget deficit without issuing new debt. The deficit is projected to be over 19% of GDP due to high expenditures amid the war.

International assistance and "mobilization of internal resources" should help the government cover the state budget deficit, which is projected to be more than 19% of GDP in 2025, without emission sources. This was stated on Thursday by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"International financial support and measures to mobilize domestic resources should help the government finance the budget deficit without resorting to emission sources of financing," the National Bank said.

The regulator pointed out that due to the pressure of the war on public finances, budget expenditures for 2024 have been significantly increased. 

"The draft state budget for 2025 envisages that expenditures will remain significant - the budget deficit will exceed 19% of GDP," the statement said.

The regulator notes that the financing of budget expenditures is planned to be ensured by increasing budget revenues, obtaining financial support from international partners and increasing domestic borrowing through the sale of domestic government bonds. 

Recall 

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the total budget deficit in 2025 will be $35 billion, but the government knows where to find $20 billion, and the remaining $15 billion remains uncovered.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

