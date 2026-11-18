Polish President Karol Nawrocki gave Donald Trump an amber-decorated armchair for his birthday, which the American leader celebrated on June 14. However, this gift had not been publicly reported until now. TVN24 reports, UНН writes.

Details

According to the channel's sources in Nawrocki's office, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Polish Embassy in Washington knew about the gift.

The "official" gift was a marble plaque "on behalf of the Polish people." Nawrocki planned for Trump to place this gift on a new triumphal arch in the American capital.

The second gift was an armchair lavishly decorated with amber, made by Polish artisan Lucjan Myrta. According to him, in 2018 he had already given such an armchair to Poland's then-president, Andrzej Duda. Later, the Chancellery of the President commissioned another one—for Donald Trump during his first term. However, the American leader never received the gift, as he visited Poland only once—in July 2017.

The armchair remained in Myrta's workshop until representatives of the new Polish president's administration contacted him on the eve of Karol Nawrocki's visit to the United States in the summer of 2026.

Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to