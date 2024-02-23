Navalny's mother threatens to bury her son in colony if she refuses secret funeral - Navalny's team

The investigator gave Alexei Navalny's mother an ultimatum: either she agrees to a secret funeral without a public farewell within 3 hours, or Alexei will be buried in a colony. This was reported by the press secretary of Navalny's team - Kira Yarmysh. She also notedthat the Russian opposition politician's team "will do everything to prevent these threats from materializing." Statements Yarmysh quoted UNN.

Our goal is to prevent them from making these threats a reality. Everyone should be talking about it everywhere now, and talking about the ultimate sense of nastiness and meanness that Putin can reach. We must make sure that everyone in Russia and the world knows what is happening. And demand that the law be enforced. - Kira Yarmysh stated.

Details

Yarmysh also said that Navalny's mother refused to negotiate with the Investigative Committee because they have no authority to decide how and where to bury her son. She demands to comply with the law, which obliges investigators to hand over the body within two days after the cause of death is determined. According to the law, Navalny's body must be handed over to his relatives no later than tomorrow.

According to the medical documents she signed, the two days expire tomorrow. She insists that the authorities let the funeral and memorial service be held according to custom. - Yarmish reported.

Recall

Navalny's death became known back on February 16. The Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Administrative District reported the death of politician Alexei Navalny in penal colony No. 3 in the settlement of Kharp. The agency said that Navalny became ill during a walk, he almost immediately lost consciousness. Medics were unable to save his life, trying to resuscitate him for more than half an hour.

A spokeswoman for the Russian politician, Kira Yarmysh, reportedthat the medical report of death shown the day before to Alexei Navalny's mother cited "natural causes".

On February 22, the mother of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila , statedthat investigators showed her her son's body, but did not release it for burial. They demanded a secret funeral for the oppositionist and threatened his mother if she disobeyed.