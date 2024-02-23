Navalny's mother threatens to bury her son in colony if she refuses secret funeral - Navalny's team

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37698 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144417 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87365 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200088 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236419 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252798 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158922 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372412 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film
April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries
April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 71123 views

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73022 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 144417 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 314910 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226287 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261112 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM • 25489 views

01:48 PM • 25489 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 33075 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33075 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 32700 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32700 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88664 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95498 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Navalny's mother threatens to bury her son in colony if she refuses secret funeral - Navalny's team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24441 views

The investigator gave Alexei Navalny's mother an ultimatum: agree to a secret funeral without public farewells within 3 hours or Alexei will be buried in the colony, contrary to her desire to follow customs.

Navalny's mother threatens to bury her son in colony if she refuses secret funeral - Navalny's team

The investigator gave Alexei Navalny's mother an ultimatum: either she agrees to a secret funeral without a public farewell within 3 hours, or Alexei will be buried in a colony. This was reported by the press secretary of Navalny's team - Kira Yarmysh. She also notedthat the Russian opposition politician's team "will do everything to prevent these threats from materializing." Statements Yarmysh quoted UNN

Our goal is to prevent them from making these threats a reality. Everyone should be talking about it everywhere now, and talking about the ultimate sense of nastiness and meanness that Putin can reach. We must make sure that everyone in Russia and the world knows what is happening. And demand that the law be enforced.

- Kira Yarmysh stated.

Details

Yarmysh also said that Navalny's mother refused to negotiate with the Investigative Committee because they have no authority to decide how and where to bury her son. She demands to comply with the law, which obliges investigators to hand over the body within two days after the cause of death is determined. According to the law, Navalny's body must be handed over to his relatives no later than tomorrow.

According to the medical documents she signed, the two days expire tomorrow. She insists that the authorities let the funeral and memorial service be held according to custom. 

- Yarmish reported.

Biden meets with Navalny's wife and daughter: expresses support for the opposition leader's values and promises new sanctions against Russia22.02.2024, 22:14 • 36885 views

Recall

Navalny's death became known back on February 16. The Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Administrative District reported the death of politician Alexei Navalny in penal colony No. 3 in the settlement of Kharp. The agency said that Navalny became ill during a walk, he almost immediately lost consciousness. Medics were unable to save his life, trying to resuscitate him for more than half an hour.

A spokeswoman for the Russian politician, Kira Yarmysh, reportedthat the medical report of death shown the day before to Alexei Navalny's mother cited "natural causes".

On February 22, the mother of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila , statedthat investigators showed her her son's body, but did not release it for burial. They demanded a secret funeral for the oppositionist and threatened his mother if she disobeyed.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
