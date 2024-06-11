NATO Secretary General on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation: this is the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with its hands tied

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64751 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36608 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 39935 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103551 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 94076 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215765 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 94076 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103551 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156758 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159455 views
NATO Secretary General on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation: this is the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with its hands tied

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18788 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that banning Ukraine from striking Russian territory in self-defense would be tantamount to demanding that Ukraine defend itself with its hands tied.

Ukraine has the right to self-defense. If Kiev is not allowed to repel Russian attacks by opening fire directly on Russian territory, it will be the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with its hands tied.  this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of the summit of the countries of the eastern flank of NATO, reports UNN

Russia attacked Ukraine. Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and the right to self-defense includes the right to attack legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor. Russia is the aggressor who attacked

- Stoltenberg stated.

He said that especially now - at a time when Russia has opened a new front in the north in the Kharkiv region-it is necessary to allow Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation 

"And, of course, if Ukraine is not allowed to repel these attacks by opening fire on batteries that attack Ukraine directly from Russian territory, it will be the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with a bound hand on its back. Therefore, we are talking about self - defense," Stoltenberg concluded.

Stoltenberg: NATO will continue to help Ukraine defend itself in a way that does not allow allies to become parties to war

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising