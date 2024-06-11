NATO Secretary General on the ban on hitting the territory of the Russian Federation: this is the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with its hands tied

Ukraine has the right to self-defense. If Kiev is not allowed to repel Russian attacks by opening fire directly on Russian territory, it will be the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with its hands tied. this was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of the summit of the countries of the eastern flank of NATO, reports UNN.

Russia attacked Ukraine. Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and the right to self-defense includes the right to attack legitimate military targets on the territory of the aggressor. Russia is the aggressor who attacked - Stoltenberg stated.

He said that especially now - at a time when Russia has opened a new front in the north in the Kharkiv region-it is necessary to allow Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation

"And, of course, if Ukraine is not allowed to repel these attacks by opening fire on batteries that attack Ukraine directly from Russian territory, it will be the same as asking Ukraine to defend itself with a bound hand on its back. Therefore, we are talking about self - defense," Stoltenberg concluded.

