Stoltenberg: NATO will continue to help Ukraine defend itself in a way that does not allow allies to become parties to war

NATO and its allies will continue to help Ukraine defend itself, and will do so in such a way as not to become parties to the conflict. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the summit of NATO's Eastern Flank, UNN reports.

Details

"NATO and its allies have made it clear from the very beginning that we stand ready to support Ukraine, and NATO allies have provided unprecedented support to Ukraine. But NATO allies have also made it clear that we will not be a party to the conflict," Stoltenberg said;

He said that the alliance is helping Ukraine with ammunition or training with military equipment. According to him, the allies should maintain and strengthen their support for Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that NATO has not sent combat troops to Ukraine;

We are not involved in the conflict. You have to remember what it is. It is an aggressive war. Russia attacked another country, attacked Ukraine. And Ukraine, according to international law, has the right to defend itself. And we have the right to help Ukraine defend its right to self-defense, and we will do so in a way that does not involve NATO allies in the conflict - said the Secretary General.

Stoltenberg: NATO eastern flank summit to discuss how to ensure Ukraine's support on a stronger basis