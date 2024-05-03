NATO condemns Russia's cyberattacks against Germany and the Czech Republic

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
NATO condemns Russia's cyberattacks against Germany and the Czech Republic

NATO condemns Russia's cyberattacks against Germany and the Czech Republic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17670 views

NATO has condemned Russia's malicious cyber campaign against the Social Democratic Party of Germany and Czech institutions. The Alliance is considering a coordinated response.

NATO has condemned Russia's malicious cyber campaign against Germany and the Czech Republic. The Alliance announced "consideration of coordinated measures in response.  UNN reports this with reference to NATO's statement

We stand in solidarity with Germany in connection with a malicious cyber campaign against a political party, in this case the Social Democratic Party of Germany, and with the Czech Republic in connection with malicious cyber actions against its institutions

- NATO said in a statement.

It is noted that Germany and the Czech Republic have blamed "malicious cyber activities in their countries on the threat actor APT28, sponsored by the Russian Federation, in particular the Main Intelligence Directorate (Gru) of the Russian General Staff." 

 Allies also note that APT28 hackers have targeted other national government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and other organizations across the Alliance, including Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden.

We strongly condemn malicious cyber activities aimed at undermining our democratic institutions, national security and free society," the statement reads. 

NATO also indicated that it intends to use the necessary capabilities to deter, protect and counter cyber threats, including by considering coordinated response measures. 

The Alliance called on all states, including Russia, to comply with their international obligations and act within the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, as reaffirmed by all members of the United Nations.

Addendum

On Friday, April 3, Germany said it had summoned Russia's top ambassador to the Foreign Ministry after Berlin accused Russian state hackers of last year's cyberattack on members of the Social Democratic Party.

Recall 

The hacking of the SPD server was reported in June 2023. The party clarified that the hack was committed in January 2023. About 10 email accounts of the party's leadership were breached. The SPD did not rule out the possibility that data had been leaked from several mailboxes.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
polandPoland

