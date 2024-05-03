NATO condemns Russia's cyberattacks against Germany and the Czech Republic

NATO has condemned Russia's malicious cyber campaign against Germany and the Czech Republic. The Alliance announced "consideration of coordinated measures in response. UNN reports this with reference to NATO's statement .

We stand in solidarity with Germany in connection with a malicious cyber campaign against a political party, in this case the Social Democratic Party of Germany, and with the Czech Republic in connection with malicious cyber actions against its institutions - NATO said in a statement.

It is noted that Germany and the Czech Republic have blamed "malicious cyber activities in their countries on the threat actor APT28, sponsored by the Russian Federation, in particular the Main Intelligence Directorate (Gru) of the Russian General Staff."

Allies also note that APT28 hackers have targeted other national government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and other organizations across the Alliance, including Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden.

We strongly condemn malicious cyber activities aimed at undermining our democratic institutions, national security and free society," the statement reads.

NATO also indicated that it intends to use the necessary capabilities to deter, protect and counter cyber threats, including by considering coordinated response measures.

The Alliance called on all states, including Russia, to comply with their international obligations and act within the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, as reaffirmed by all members of the United Nations.

Addendum

On Friday, April 3, Germany said it had summoned Russia's top ambassador to the Foreign Ministry after Berlin accused Russian state hackers of last year's cyberattack on members of the Social Democratic Party.

Recall

The hacking of the SPD server was reported in June 2023. The party clarified that the hack was committed in January 2023. About 10 email accounts of the party's leadership were breached. The SPD did not rule out the possibility that data had been leaked from several mailboxes.