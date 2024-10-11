NATO chief Rutte urges allies to ignore Putin's gun rattling
Kyiv • UNN
The new NATO secretary-general, Mark Rutte, has said that the alliance will not listen to Putin's threats. He emphasized the importance of continuing military aid to Ukraine and increasing industrial production.
NATO allies “should not and will not” listen to the rattling of weapons of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because the alliance is strong and can respond to any threat. This was stated by the new head of NATO Mark Rutte to Sky News, reports UNN.
Mark Rutte said NATO members' annual nuclear exercises, which begin next week, send a clear message to adversaries “that we are ready ... to respond to any threat.
The former Dutch prime minister also spoke about Russia's war in Ukraine.
Asked whether Ukraine is weaker because allies such as Britain and the United States have not yet authorized Kiev to use its long-range weapons, such as Britain's Storm Shadow cruise missiles, against targets on Russian territory, the NATO chief said, “I'm not sure.
He continued: “There is a risk that we focus entirely on one weapon system, and then it becomes a matter of the day... To be absolutely clear, the main issue here is to ensure that military aid continues to flow into Ukraine, that we also increase industrial production in Ukraine, help them with this massive logistics, and then one weapon system will not change the outcome of the war.
Recall
Earlier, Putin warned that he would consider Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles on russian territory as direct involvement of NATO states in the war.
“It would significantly change the very essence, the nature of the conflict,” he said last month.